Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Rules you should know

After seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that the state has issued circulars for coronavirus as both the states share borders with Karnataka.

While speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said, "On average, 4,000-5,000 cases being reported in Kerala and 5,000-6,000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they will not be permitted to enter the state."

The Health Minister also said that Karnataka has not seen any South African strain or Brazilian strain of coronavirus.

"We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain. All that we have found is the UK strain, only in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru. We have not allowed it to spread in the society," Sudhakar said.

"We have inoculated over 6 lakh people in Karnataka. However, I am not satisfied with the percentage of total inoculation. I hope all the health workers will understand the importance of taking vaccination," he added.

A few days back, the Karnataka government had announced mandatory RT-PCR negative certificates for all passengers arriving in the state from United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. International passengers have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow-up RT-PCR shall be conducted on the 7th day, the state government said.

"International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status to produce RT-PCR negative certificate and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Karnataka Government mentioned.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 386 new coronavirus cases and five related fatalities, taking the total tally of positive cases to 9,47,246 and the toll to 12,287, the Health Department said on Friday.

The day also saw 291 patients getting discharged after recovery. The state also completed vaccination of more than six lakh beneficiaries to date, the department said in a bulletin.

With agency inputs

