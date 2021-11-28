The Karnataka government on Sunday issued a notification, making it mandatory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce a negative coronavirus (RT-PCR) test report not older than 72 hours.

The order will be applicable to everyone entering Karnataka irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

The decision is taken in view of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases detected at educational institutions at Dharwad, Bengaluru, and Mysuru districts, the notification said.

"Students arriving from Kerala to Medical and Paramedical colleges and other such institutions within Karnataka in the past 15 days (Nov 12 to Nov 27) shall be subjected to RT-PCR test," it added.

Therefore, as per the order, those who will arrive now onwards will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test on the 7th day of arrival.

The Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Kerala state have been asked to ensure that already established check posts are active and taking up 100 per cent screening of all those arriving from Kerala.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported as many as 322 fresh coronavirus cases and three deaths. As per the state's health department, the total case tally touched 29,95,285.

At present, Karnataka has 6,754 active cases. The positivity rate on Saturday was 0.34 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 176 people recovered from the infection with which the total recoveries mounted to 29,50,306.

The death toll in the state is 38,196. The case fatality rate is 0.93 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.