Indian Railways'South Western Railway is going to attach Vistadome coaches in the express train running between Yesvantpur (in Bengaluru) to Mangaluru Jn stations.

This train route traverses through Western Ghats, specifically the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat section. The section is scenic, offers breathtaking glimpses of mountains, valleys, gorges and greenery. The region abounds in monsoon with even more beautiful scenery.

The train will have two vistadome coaches. Each vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44. Seats are rotatable 180 degree, wide, large windows will offer a clear close-up view to the passengers.

View Full Image Place to keep luggage inside the Vistadome coach

The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hoffman-Busch platform/technology). There are glass rooftops which offer views of the sky to the passengers. These rooftops have anti glare screens too.

View Full Image Vistadome coach

The coach is equipped with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, LED display, oven and refrigerator, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves, mobile charging socket on each seat, 'content-on-demand' viewable by passengers. Further, the coach is equipped with automatic sliding doors and bio-toilets.

The seats have foldable snack tables, similar to what is given in aircrafts. The coaches are also equipped with GPS based public- address system & Braille signage to assist 'Divyang' (visually challenged) passengers. There is also a space, sort of lounge provided at the far end of the coach with a large viewing window.

View Full Image A mini pantry inside the Vistadome coach

"We hope to tap the tourism potential in this section. Along with offering picturesque views of natural landscapes, Subrahmanya is known for its world-famous Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. It is hoped that nature-lovers, temple-tourists, as well as regular commuters between the two major cities viz Bengaluru & Mangaluru would patronise these coaches," said a senior railway official of the South Western Railway.

Features of Vistadome coach:

The basic special features include wide window panes and glass roof top, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, etc.

The Vistadome coaches will be augmented to the following trains:

Train No: 06575 Days of service Tue, Thu, Sun from Yesvantpur & Train No 06576 on Mon, Wed, Fri from Mangaluru Jn side

Train No 06211 Days of service Mon, Wed, Fri from Train No 06212 from Yesvantpur & Tue, Thu, Sat from Mangaluru Jn side

Train No 06539 Days of service Sat from Yesvantpur side & Train No 06540 every Sun from Mangaluru Jn side

