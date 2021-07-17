Kerala's State Disaster Management Authority made the decision on grounds that the Covid-19 vaccination was 'progressing well'
Kerala government has done away with the mandatory requirement of negative RT-PCR test results for inter-state travel and appearing in examinations for persons who have received two doses of COVID vaccine.
State Disaster Management Authority made the decision on grounds that the Covid-19 vaccination was "progressing well", a release said.
It further said that people attending activities that call for a negative RT-PCR result should carry the vaccination certificate showing they have received two doses of vaccine. "However, those who have developed symptoms of COVID shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result," the release said.
Earlier on Saturday, the state government announced fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming festival of Eid al-Adha.