Travelling to Kerala? Negative RT-PCR not needed for fully vaccinated people

Kerala revises travel guidelines for people who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
1 min read . 11:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Kerala's State Disaster Management Authority made the decision on grounds that the Covid-19 vaccination was 'progressing well'

Kerala government has done away with the mandatory requirement of negative RT-PCR test results for inter-state travel and appearing in examinations for persons who have received two doses of COVID vaccine.

State Disaster Management Authority made the decision on grounds that the Covid-19 vaccination was "progressing well", a release said.

It further said that people attending activities that call for a negative RT-PCR result should carry the vaccination certificate showing they have received two doses of vaccine. "However, those who have developed symptoms of COVID shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result," the release said.

Earlier on Saturday, the state government announced fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming festival of Eid al-Adha.

