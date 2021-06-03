People who are travelling or have plans to travel to Maharashtra should be aware of the travel guidelines of the state. In view of the Covid pandemic, Maharashtra has made a negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours mandatory for passengers travelling from other states.

"Important update for passengers travelling to Maharashtra," SpiceJet said in a tweet.

#TravelAdvisory: Important update for passengers travelling to Maharashtra. For detailed state-wise travel guidelines, please visit https://t.co/VDFoCNvHqr. pic.twitter.com/cnftgJtlhz — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 2, 2021

Travel advisory for people visiting Maharashtra

All passengers travelling from other states to Maharashtra must carry a negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours prior to arrival.

Passengers without the test report may not be accepted for the flight.

Infants and Armed Forces personnel are exempted from the RT-PCR test

E-pass for inter-district travel in Maharashtra

Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass. Presently, citizens of Maharashtra can travel outside districts only for limited emergency reasons, which include extreme medical emergency, death, marriage etc.

The Maharashtra government has extended restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including inter-district travels. Those who need to travel during the stated time period within the state will now require an e-pass. The state government had imposed strict restrictions on people's movements and businesses from April 14.

According to a report in PTI, the Maharashtra government plans to put most of the new COVID-19 patients in institutional isolation instead of home quarantine. "The government has therefore asked all district collectors to increase the number of beds (in isolation centres)," Dr Archana Patil, director of health services, state health department told PTI.

Maharashtra covid tally

As per the public health department of Maharashtra, the state recorded 15,169 new Covid cases, 285 deaths and 29,270 recoveries over a period of 24 hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state stands at 94.54 per cent.

