Maharashtra, which is the most worst affected state in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic has decided to impose a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am from tomorrow.

The state is witnessing another surge in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases and many experts have termed it as the beginning of the third wave.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has announced a series of curbs and rules which need to be followed by the people in the state.

According to the new guidelines issued by the state government from 10 January people who have completed the double vaccination or having the mandatory negative RTPCR test report which is not older than 72 hours will only be allowed to enter the state.

"This shall apply to air, train as well as on-road passengers. This will apply for drivers, cleaners and other support staff that may be travelling," it said.

There is no change in local trains as all public transport will function as usual but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed.

In other guidelines issued by the state government, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditoriums will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity till 10 pm. The hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"Restaurants will operate between 8 am and 10 pm with mandatory disclosure of full capacity and the present number of visitors on a notice board. Home delivery is allowed every day. The same rule is for cinema theatres as well," it said.

A maximum of 50 persons allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals and last rites, 50 in social, religious, cultural, political gatherings. The guidelines further said that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed in public transport.

As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new coronavirus cases, a new high, and 13 deaths, health officials said. It took the state's infection tally to 68,75,656, and death toll to 1,41, 627. There are 1,73,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present. On Friday, the state had recorded 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.