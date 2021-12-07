The new covid variant Omicron has spread the fear of yet another wave around the globe. Many countries have already put travel curbs from “high-risk" countries to keep a check on unexpected surge in the number of cases. India is also gearing up to mitigate the threat. So far, Maharashtra has detected 10 cases of the new variant, designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation'. Hence, here are the guidelines that you need to follow if you are flying to Maharashtra.

“Travelling to #Maharashtra? Make sure you know the updated travel guidelines before you Go!," GoFirst said in a tweet.

Domestic travel guidelines for flyers entering Maharashtra

All passengers travelling to Maharashtra within India need to carry either of the two documents.

1) A negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of departure.

2) A final vaccination certificate (both doses taken)

International travel guidelines for flyers entering Maharashtra

Passengers from three “high-risk" countries – South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe – will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately after arrival in the state.

“High-risk air passengers may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports of the State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification," read the state government's order.

"Such all ‘high-risk air passengers’ shall have to undergo RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and shall undergo mandatory seven-day "Institutional Quarantine" with second R-TPCR test to be carried out on theseventh day," it added.

The order went on to say that if the passenger tests positive for Covid in any of the tests, then they will be shifted a hospital. If the Covid test on the seventh day comes negative, then they will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.

Maharashtra Omicron Covid tally reaches 10

Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new covid strain Omicron in Mumbai, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10.

