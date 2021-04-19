Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory for all passengers coming in from Delhi NCR, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand to procure a Covid-negative certificate to gain entry into the state.

An order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte has declared states of Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as the places of "sensitive origin", PTI reported.

This was done in a bid to stop the "influx of other variants of coronavirus "from other locations.

The state government has issued a new set of rules, according to which passengers travelling via trains will need to carry a RT-PCR negative test report within 48 hours of their train travel with them before entering the state.

The Maharashtra government also issued a standing operating procedure (SOP) for passengers from the six states of sensitive origin.

Covid-19 SOP for passengers from these 6 states

In the SOP for passengers travelling in long-distance trains from these six places, the government said the Railways shall share data of the trains that are scheduled to be running between these origins and stations in Maharashtra with the local disaster management authorities.

Data of passengers will be shared with local disaster management authority each day, four hours before the departure from the origin of trains.

No unreserved tickets will be issued from these places to Maharashtra. Railways should ensure that trains from the places of sensitive origin should come to outer platforms where it is easier to conduct thermal screening (of passengers), the order said.

If passengers are not carrying the RT PCR negative report, they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test at the station, it added.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in terms of the number of cases and deaths, on Sunday reported the highest number of 68,631 fresh infections. Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases













Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.