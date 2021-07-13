OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Travelling to Mumbai? BMC revises Covid-19 guidelines for travellers. Know latest rules

A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai.Premium
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai.
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 08:44 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Maharashtra government as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai have revoked the stipulation of mandatory negative RT-PCR test results for fully-vaccinated tourists coming to the state. The decision was taken in light of the fact that certain passengers taking flights to Delhi or other business places in the morning and returning on the same day could not get RT-PCR tests done.

"In view of the above, the domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR test report while arriving in the city of Mumbai," BMC Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an order on Tuesday.

On May 12, 2021, Maharashtra government had imposed a restriction on all tourists coming to the state by any mode of transport that required them to carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours to the beginning of the journey.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, or BMC, had issued similar directives for domestic tourists coming to Mumbai. These restrictions were primarily meant for travellers from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala. With the rise in number of cases during the second wave, this stipulation of negative RT-PCR test report was extended to all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai.

With the vaccination drive gathering pace across the nation, and several citizens receiving the full regimen of the Covid-19 vaccine, the fully-vaccinated beneficiaries have been asking for relaxation in condition of carrying negative RT-PCR report, Chahal noted in his order.


