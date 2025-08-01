Travelling to Mussoorie? You now need to register to visit the hill station — Website, steps, and other key details

If you are planning a trip to hills in Mussoorie, then don't forget to check the new rule which the Uttarakhand government announced that the tourists need to register from today, August 1 at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/mussoorie so that the number of visitors can be precisely reviewed, and therefore, better facilities can be offered to them.

According to the District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey, this has been brought to manage with overcrowding and dealing with traffic at the prominent tourist spot. The also came as the arrival of tourists in the town have nearly doubled between 2022 and 2024, he mentioned.

"The move will provide real-time data on tourist footfall in the town," Pandey added as per a PTI report, noting hoteliers and owners of similar facilities have been ordered to abide by the new rule.

Mussoorie registration online: Here are the steps Go to the authorised website operated by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/mussoorie. You can also find the official link through the Dehradun administration’s web page or verified government sources. 2. Fill out the digital application with the following information: Your full legal name, a working contact number (Indian mobile number for domestic visitors, email ID for foreigners), your travel dates (arrival and departure), total number of individuals accompanying you, vehicle number plate (only if you’re bringing your own vehicle).

3. Confirm through OTP. You’ll be sent a one-time password (OTP) to verify your identity: Indian nationals will get the OTP via SMS and International tourists will receive it in their email inbox.

4. Receive and Use Your QR Code. Once the details are confirmed, the system will generate a personalized QR code. You’ll need to present this code at entry points and during hotel check-ins to validate your registration.

Earlier in May, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Uttarakhand government to begin tourist registration in the hill station and provide data routinely.

“Earlier in May, the NGT had asked the state government to initiate tourist registration in the hill station and submit data regularly,” the New Indian Express quoted Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, as saying.

