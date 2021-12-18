Travelling to Nepal? Check quarantine rules for passengers from these 67 nations

"Passengers, traveling from the countries mentioned, are requested to stay in Hotel Quarantine for 7 days at their own expense. After staying seven days in Hotel Quarantine, in case of a negative test of Covid-19 by RT-PCR method, it is requested to stay in the home quarantine for additional 7 days and send the person with a positive result to the designated isolation center or hospital,"Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.