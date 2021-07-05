She was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a ₹65 lakh Government Sait Memorial Maternity Hospital.
The Tamil Nadu government had earlier removed the requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts, as it announced relaxations in Covid-related restrictions.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,867 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 24.96 lakh while 72 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the toll to 33,006.
According to a medical bulletin, 4,382 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 24,27,988 leaving 35,294 active infections.
Earlier in the day, state Chief Minister MK Stalin in a video message appealed to the people to continue following Covid-19 norms in spite of a dip in the number of cases in the state and easing of restrictions that will come into effect from July 5.
"Though we can say we have reduced the impact of the virus, we cannot say it does not remain. People should not think they need not follow COVID-19 protocols any longer just because relaxations were announced," he said.