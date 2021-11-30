PUDUCHERRY : Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Tuesday, said union territory's administration has come up with an action plan to achieve complete vaccination to fight against coronavirus.

She also mentioned that the action plan included guidelines to prevent the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ from affecting people in the union territory.

Soundararajan said that three people who had come to Puducherry recently from South Africa were being monitored closely.

She said that the government was considering a proposal to adopt certain restrictions to ensure that those visiting Puducherry were subject to checking for Covid-19.

Talking to reporters after visiting a vaccination booth, the Lt Governor said she had held discussions with officials of the Department of Health and also representatives of private medical colleges earlier at her office.

She said a detailed discussion was held on Omicron and added that she had asked the health officials to intensify their steps to rise to any exigency, although there was so far no report of the new variant being detected.

Door-to-door inspection to ascertain vaccination of residents would be taken up on 4 and 5 December, she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.