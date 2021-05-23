Subscribe
Home >News >India >Travelling to Rajasthan? RT-PCR test or 15-day quarantine mandatory: CM Ashok Gehlot

Travelling to Rajasthan? RT-PCR test or 15-day quarantine mandatory: CM Ashok Gehlot

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Staff Writer

The test will also have to be conducted within the span of 72 hours

Travellers moving to Rajasthan will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report while entering the state. The test will also have to be conducted within the span of 72 hours.

The announcement was made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also confirmed that any person who will be travelling to the state without a negative test report, will have to undergo a 15-day quarantine.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement said, "It will be mandatory for travelers coming from outside the state to submit the RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 72 hours. If a passenger does not submit a negative test report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days.

