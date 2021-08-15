In addition to this, tourists who have got their first dose of the vaccination have also been allowed to enter the state. However, private vehicles and taxis ferrying locals will have to comply with the odd-even regulation.
The government has said that those who are willing to enter the state with a single-dose vaccination will have to produce a Covid-negative certificate of RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours, they said.
Those who have taken both doses would not need to produce any test certificate. Those below 18 years will have to show Covid-negative certificate of RT-PCR test, officials said.
The government also allowed casinos in hotels for in-house customers.
Covid situation in state
Sikkim's Covid-19 tally rose to 28,425 on Friday as 150 more people tested positive for the infection, as per the state health bulletin.