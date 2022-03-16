With the number of Covid-19 cases declining in India, Singapore has decided to ease some of the rules for people travelling thier from starting today. Indians will be able to enter Singapore without having to undergo any mandatory quarantine from today. “To further facilitate business and people-to-people flows and bring greater convenience and choice for travellers, we will deepen our air links with Malaysia, Indonesia and India. From 16 March 2022, the Vaccinated Travel Lane(VTL) for Malaysia will extend beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang," according to the statement released by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

The VTL for India will also extend beyond Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai to include all Indian cities.

Key Conditions of the Vaccinated Travel Lane

The VTL is for entry into Singapore. All travellers entering Singapore under the VTL must comply with the prevailing VTL requirements stated at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/requirements-and-process. Travellers are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by the respective VTL countries/regions, which may vary across countries/regions and may change as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Applicants who require assistance with VTP applications can write to the Safe Travel Office through its enquiry form at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/contact-us or call the SafeTravel Enquiries helpline at +65 6812 5555.

Since September 8 last year, Singapore has established VTLs with 30 countries and regions.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier Scoot will expand its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network from March 16 to connect to 66 cities in 27 countries, including India, a media report said on Tuesday.

VTL allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers.

"New VTL services will be added progressively to selected cities in Southeast Asia and India, as well as Athens, from March 16, 2022," a Channel News Asia report quoted the airlines' parent company SIA Group as saying.

