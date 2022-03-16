Travelling to Singapore from India? Know new rules

With the number of Covid-19 cases declining in India, Singapore has decided to ease some of the rules for people travelling thier from starting today. Indians will be able to enter Singapore without having to undergo any mandatory quarantine from today. “To further facilitate business and people-to-people flows and bring greater convenience and choice for travellers, we will deepen our air links with Malaysia, Indonesia and India. From 16 March 2022, the Vaccinated Travel Lane(VTL) for Malaysia will extend beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang," according to the statement released by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

