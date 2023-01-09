Just days after the government of Thailand reinstated the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certificate for entry into the country, the rule stands withdrawn on Monday. The rule which was re-introduced last week and was effective from Monday was brought expecting a huge rush of travelers, especially from China, following their decision to re-open for the world.
Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul informed that the mandatory Covid vaccine certificate rule will not be enforced as it deters tourists. The decision was taken early on Monday by the ministry's health committee.
Anutin said that most Thai people as well as travelers from other countries are already fully vaccinated against the virus and possess a certain degree of immunity against the Covid-19 virus. The waiver of the vaccine certificate rule will help to avoid “inconvenience" for international travelers.
“If Thai people warmly welcome travelers while being cautious about their own health and safety, the economy will recover quickly after being hit hard by Covid during the past three years," Anutin said. “Today we will accelerate the process of bringing back what we have lost."
Travelers to South Asian country have drastically reduced due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions. In 2022, Thailand attracted 11.5 million tourists which were not even half of the 40 million that the country welcomed in 2019 before the pandemic kicked in.
Anutin said that the arrival of tourists in 2023 will continue to rise and will power the economy of the nation. The country is expecting 7 to 11 million tourists from China this year.
The Deputy Prime Minister still insisted on health insurance for travelers which can help them in covering the cost of treatment in case they catch the virus while traveling to the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
