The Air India Express has mandated the requirement of a valid negative covid test report for passengers travelling to the UAE. The clause is mandatory for the passengers above 12 years of age. AI Express has also said that the test report should be present in the printed form, from a govt-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab).

"Passengers are required to take PCR test not more than 96 hrs before departure," reports ANI quoting AI Express.

The govt had recently also announced Standard Operating Procedures for travel on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble Flights for inbound and outbound travel. As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's guidelines, the cost of travel will have to be borne by the travellers. "At the time of boarding all travellers to undergo thermal screening. Only asymptomatic travellers to be allowed to board," it added.

"Category of persons eligible to travel will be permitted by the Home Ministry from time to time. Civil Aviation Ministry will display on its website the category of persons eligible to travel out of India," it read.

