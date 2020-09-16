Are you planning to travel to UAE in the coronavirus pandemic? The Air India Express has mandated the requirement of a valid negative Covid-19 test report for passengers travelling to the UAE. This is mandatory for the passengers above 12 years of age. AI Express has also said that the test report should be present in the printed form, from a govt-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab).

"Things to be noted by passengers travelling to the UAE regarding COVID-19 RT-PCR Test," Air India Express tweeted.

#FlyWithIX : Things to be noted by passengers travelling to the UAE regarding COVID-19 RT-PCR Test.@IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/sGNwWywtfl — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 16, 2020

These are the mandatory requirements for the negative Covid-19 RT-PCR Medical Test

1) The negative Covid-19 RT-PCR Medical Test result should only be taken from ICMR/PURE HEALTH/MICRO HEALTH accredited laboratories.

2) The test results should be issued, duly signed and stamped in the original letterhead of the testing lab.

3) The test result should not be handwritten or have corrections.

4) Photocopies of the results will not be accepted.

5) The mandatory 96-hour time frame begins from the time the swab was collected for the test.

6) True NAT/CB-NAAT methodology is not being accepted currently. Only Nasopharyngeal and Oropharyngeal swab test analysed by Real-Time RT-PCR (Open System) is accepted.

At present, India has made it mandatory for a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine for passengers arriving into the country on international flights but has exempted those producing a negative certificate of an RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of their flight's departure.

