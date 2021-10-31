New Delhi: The US Embassy in Delhi has said there will be significant appointment wait times for some non-immigrant visa categories as it builds back from COVID-19-related interruptions.

“From November 8, an estimated three million visa holders from India, with proof of vaccination, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy," the embassy said in a tweet.

The US will lift all travel restrictions for incoming non-citizen, non-immigrant travellers from November 8, with only limited exceptions, and they will be required to be fully vaccinated and produce proof of their Covid-19 vaccination prior to boarding a flight to the country, the White House had announced earlier.

Indians planning to undertake air travel to the United States starting November 8 are required to be fully vaccinated. Children under-18 will be exempted from the same.

"Facilitating legitimate travel to support our strong and growing bilateral ties is our top priority. As we build back from COVID-19-related interruptions, we expect significant appointment wait times for some nonimmigrant visa categories at our Embassy and Consulates," it said.

The embassy thanked people for their patience while "we work to increase our capacity and maintain the safety of our applicants and staff".

Travellers to the US are currently required to provide a current negative test result for Covid-19 before they are allowed to board the flight.

Under the new protocol, airlines will require travellers to furnish proof of vaccination issued by an official source - for example, the fact sheet said public health agency, a government agency - in the country where the vaccine was given

