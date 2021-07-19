Passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh by bus from neighbouring Delhi and Uttarakhand are being screened for coronavirus at bus stations, a senior official of the UP State Roadways Transport Corporation was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Monday.

Thermal screening of all passengers is being done and those with high temperatures are undergoing rapid antigen test, the official added.

"As of now, buses are not coming from Rajasthan and Bihar. Buses are coming from Uttarakhand and Delhi, mostly to western UP and Lucknow. At every bus station, a medical team has been deployed for testing of the passengers," PK Bose, UPSRTC's regional manager in Lucknow, stated.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has said a negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test report is mandatory for people coming to UP from states where the positivity rate is over 3%.

The report should not be older than four days, it said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

"People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the Covid test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted," the statement said.

Instructions have been issued that intense contact tracing and testing be initiated on people coming to the state, the statement said, adding that upon arrival to the state, antigen test and thermal scanning of people should also be done.

Meanwhile, seven more people succumbed to coronavirus in UP, bringing the death toll to 22,721, while the infection tally climbed to 17,07,847 on Sunday after the detection of 56 fresh cases, as per an official statement.

Two of the new fatalities were recorded in Kanpur, while one each in Bulandshahr, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur and Auraiyya, the statement issued here by the UP government said on Sunday.

Of the 56 fresh cases of coronavirus, six cases each were reported from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, five from Prayagraj and four from Lucknow, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 69 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,866.

The count of active cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 1,260, the statement said.

In a span of 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in UP, while so far over 6.23 crore samples in the state have been tested.

