West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that a negative coronavirus (RT-PCR test) report not older than 72 hours has been made mandatory from 7 Mayfor those travelling to the state by air, trains and buses.

Incoming travellers on flights, long-distance trains and inter-state buses must carry negative RT-PCR test reports, CM Banerjee said.

Covid-affected passengers will also be sent to a 14-day quarantine arranged by the airport authorities.

The Bengal Chief Minister also stated that random checking of passengers will be done in inter-state buses.

The restrictions across the state were announced hours after Mamata Banerjee took oath for a third straight term. Mamata was administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 Covid-19 patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 cases, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 16,547 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,06,58,094.

The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.

Out of the 107 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 33 and 31 fresh fatalities respectively. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. The 17,639 fresh positive cases included 3,954 from North 24 Parganas district and 3,914 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 57,748 samples were tested in West Bengal for the virus, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,58,094.

The total number of people inoculated in West Bengal on Tuesday was 1,34,819.

The inoculation process for people belonging to the 18-44 years age bracket started at two private hospitals in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.