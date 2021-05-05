Out of the 107 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 33 and 31 fresh fatalities respectively. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. The 17,639 fresh positive cases included 3,954 from North 24 Parganas district and 3,914 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

