Travelling to West Bengal from 'at-risk' countries? Here's what you should know

The West Bengal government has directed that travellers coming from countries affected by the new strain Omicron to the state will be required to stay in isolation for seven days.

Passengers flying in from other parts of India will have to furnish their reports of RTPCR tests as the threat of Omicron, the Covid-19 variant, looms across the world.

Direction was also given to keep strict vigil on flyers from neighbouring Bangladesh and Singapore, the official said after a meeting held by chief secretary HK Dwivedi and Airport Authorities officers during the day.

"There will be strict vigilance at the airport. All travellers will have to fiurnish negative RTPCR test reports. In case one tests positive for Omicorn, we will follow the protocol set by the union home department," he added.

According to the protocol, travellers must carry reports of their RTPCR tests conducted at least 72 hours before they board the flight and those from countries affected by Omicron must spent seven days in isolation, the official added.

The chief secretary gave direction to set up a special ward at the government-run Beliaghata ID Hospital, especially for patients who test positive for Omicron, he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is planning to soon conduct trials of coronavirus booster shots in the metropolis, and has started feasibility tests at different medical establishments.

"We are conducting feasibility tests in the city, where we are planning to have trials of the booster dose," an official said.

School of Tropical Medicine, College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital are the three government medical facilties that have evinced interest in this regard.

"We have also written to the Drugs Controller General of India, and hope to get a positive reply," he said.

Priority would be given to those in the healthcare sector for trials of the booster shots.

"Around 600 people will be chosen primarily from the sector," the official added.

With agency inputs

