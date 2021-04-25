SpiceJet adds that the negative Covid report needs to be from an ICMR-approved lab issued within 72 hours from swab collection
Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, budget-carrier SpiceJet on Sunday issued a new set of guidelines for its passengers arriving in West Bengal from eight states.
As per the order, the SpiceJet passengers arriving in West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka need to carry negative RT-PCR test with effect from April 26.
The statement also said that the report needs to be from an ICMR-approved lab issued within 72 hours from swab collection.
#TravelAdvisory: Important update for passengers travelling to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. pic.twitter.com/5tgrXdCc7j
The new guidelines come a day after the West Bengal government had made it mandatory for travellers entering the state via air from five states to produce a negative RT-PCR report upon arrival. These states are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, or Chhattisgarh.
According to a press note issued by the state government on Friday, the negative Covid-19 test report must be issued within 72 hours of the departure of the traveller's flight. The decision has been communicated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the press note.