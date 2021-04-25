Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, budget-carrier SpiceJet on Sunday issued a new set of guidelines for its passengers arriving in West Bengal from eight states.

As per the order, the SpiceJet passengers arriving in West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka need to carry negative RT-PCR test with effect from April 26.

The statement also said that the report needs to be from an ICMR-approved lab issued within 72 hours from swab collection.





#TravelAdvisory: Important update for passengers travelling to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. pic.twitter.com/5tgrXdCc7j — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 25, 2021

The new guidelines come a day after the West Bengal government had made it mandatory for travellers entering the state via air from five states to produce a negative RT-PCR report upon arrival. These states are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, or Chhattisgarh.

According to a press note issued by the state government on Friday, the negative Covid-19 test report must be issued within 72 hours of the departure of the traveller's flight. The decision has been communicated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the press note.

This latest order by the West Bengal administration will be effective from 12 pm on April 26 onwards.

Negative RT-PCR reports were already being sought from travellers entering West Bengal via air from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 10,884 as 59 more people succumbed to the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 7,584 recoveries were recorded in the state.

The number of actives cases currently is 81,375.

Altogether 55,060 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 52,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,00,56,136.

Moreover, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 74.53 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India registered a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.