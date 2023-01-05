As a slew of incidents pertaining to unruly airline passengers make headlines, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has urged travellers to treat the crew the ‘way you want to be treated’. The remarks came mere days after two separate incidents involving drunk commuters urinating on their co-passengers came to light.
“Treat our crew in the way you want to be treated. That would be my message. We would work together with the authorities to make sure that we get the proper procedures and also if people are not behaving that we are able to take adequate measures," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said upon being asked about incidents involving unruly passengers.
"We've always put a lot of emphasis on that in our training for our crews. We want to provide courteous and hassle-free service. Our crew is being trained and we help and support them to the maximum to provide that service. But it's a two-way street," he added.
Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had issued notices to the officials and crew of an Air India flight. Dubbing the carrier's conduct "unprofessional', the aviation regulator asked why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.
An inebriated man had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger - a senior citizen in her seventies - in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
Less than a fortnight later, on December 6, another "drunk man urinated on blanket of a co-passenger" while an Air India flight was on its way from Paris to the national capital.
A third incident, this time involving an IndiGo passenger and a member of the cabin crew, occured on December 16 and was widely shared on social media. Videos of the incident showed the two involved in a heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi.
"My crew is crying because of you," the IndiGo air-hostess is heard telling the passenger.
“You are a servant of a passenger," the flier counters, prompting her to respond that she was “an employee and not your servant".
All three cases are now being investigated by the DGCA and relevant airline authorities.
(With inputs from agencies)
