‘Treat patients first, admission process later': West Bengal CM tells doctors

Expressing displeasure over the medical services provided by West Bengal's SSKM Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to treat patients first before initiating the admission process.
Expressing displeasure over the medical services provided by West Bengal's SSKM Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to treat patients first before initiating the admission process.
“Treat (the patients) first and get the process part done later, especially in a trauma care centre (like the one in SSKM), which is an emergency service," the Bengal CM directed the hospital.
“Treat (the patients) first and get the process part done later, especially in a trauma care centre (like the one in SSKM), which is an emergency service," the Bengal CM directed the hospital.
She added that pregnant women should be given treatment on priority because "patients like pregnant women can die if they travel long hours to go to another hospital where they are referred".
She added that pregnant women should be given treatment on priority because "patients like pregnant women can die if they travel long hours to go to another hospital where they are referred".
Further, she asked hospital authorities to hire more staff to improve services, and advised them to make arrangements for the availability of senior doctors for night duty.
Further, she asked hospital authorities to hire more staff to improve services, and advised them to make arrangements for the availability of senior doctors for night duty.
The West Bengal CM was speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for a bouquet of projects at the IPGMER SSKM Hospital.
The West Bengal CM was speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for a bouquet of projects at the IPGMER SSKM Hospital.
Separately, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be attending the second G20 Presidency meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (9 December).
Separately, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be attending the second G20 Presidency meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (9 December).
As per the information, CM Banerjee will attend the meeting virtually from her residence in Kalighat.
As per the information, CM Banerjee will attend the meeting virtually from her residence in Kalighat.
Noting India's G20 Presidency is an honour for the country which every Indian should take pride in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought cooperation from political parties for its success and termed them, stakeholders.
Noting India's G20 Presidency is an honour for the country which every Indian should take pride in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought cooperation from political parties for its success and termed them, stakeholders.
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. Banerjee attended the G-20 preparatory meeting chaired by PM Modi on Monday and visited Ajmer Sharif on Tuesday along with her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. Banerjee attended the G-20 preparatory meeting chaired by PM Modi on Monday and visited Ajmer Sharif on Tuesday along with her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Recently, Banerjee hit out at the government, alleging it was using its majority to "forcefully" push through bills in Parliament and expressed concerns over the future of parliamentary democracy.
Recently, Banerjee hit out at the government, alleging it was using its majority to "forcefully" push through bills in Parliament and expressed concerns over the future of parliamentary democracy.
"You have seen that if the opposition raises its voice, because of the majority, the ruling party passes bills forcefully without even voting. They don't accept reports of standing committees or select committees. We are afraid whether our parliamentary democracy will persevere and its prestige and respect which has been preserved till now will be protected," she said.
"You have seen that if the opposition raises its voice, because of the majority, the ruling party passes bills forcefully without even voting. They don't accept reports of standing committees or select committees. We are afraid whether our parliamentary democracy will persevere and its prestige and respect which has been preserved till now will be protected," she said.
The TMC supremo added that in a democracy there are many political parties, and many ideologies but the parliamentary majority always wins. "But this does not mean that you will bulldoze opposition voices, states, media, and other pillars of democracy."
The TMC supremo added that in a democracy there are many political parties, and many ideologies but the parliamentary majority always wins. "But this does not mean that you will bulldoze opposition voices, states, media, and other pillars of democracy."
"One political party may come in power and go, but this Parliament and Constitution will go on forever".
"One political party may come in power and go, but this Parliament and Constitution will go on forever".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.