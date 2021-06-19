Treat teachers doing Covid work as 'frontline warriors': NHRC to Health Ministry

"In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, ten teachers have died of Covid. The Contractual Teachers Welfare Association of Dadra and Nagar Haveli ( DNH Union Territory) has demanded that teachers doing Covid-related work should be covered under a health and term insurance scheme. Since the deployment of teachers in Covid related duties, over 700 contractual teachers of government primary and upper primary schools in DNH for door-to-door surveys and other Covid work," he said.

