Treat us like ADIA, Gulf wealth funds urge India
Summary
- For all infrastructure investments in India, funds controlled by ADIA are exempt from paying taxes on dividends, interest income and long-term capital gains, till March 2024.
NEW DELHI : Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) from the Middle East are seeking special tax benefits for their investments in India’s infrastructure sector to bring them on par with what Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) enjoys in the country, two people aware of the matter said.