Treatment of coronavirus patients: Delhi govt issues new rules for hospitals

Delhi govt has issued revised standard operating procedure (SOP) on handling of coronavirus patients after various reports of people being turned back or made to wait for long time at hospitals surfaced through social media and different media outlets.

In an order issued on Thursday, Padmini Singla, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, divided the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) into reception of Covid patients at the Hospital; Admission of a patient; Treatment and test; and discharge.

In an order issued on Thursday, Padmini Singla, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, divided the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) into reception of Covid patients at the Hospital; Admission of a patient; Treatment and test; and discharge.

Covid-19 Delhi: These are the new hospital rules you should know

Govt has directed all the hospitals to shift the patient from the vehicle to the triage area in 15 minutes without asking for details.

The hospital staff should provide bed or sitting space depending upon the condition of the patient and doctor on triage duty must attend to the patient within 60 minutes depending upon urgency of requirement of treatment.

Refreshment should be made available to the patients in the triage area. The doctor on triage duty in consultation with a specialist, if required must decide the actions. The patient must not be made to stay in triage for more than 3 hours.

For admission of the patient, it says the patient shall be admitted in appropriate ward for the level of treatment required at the hospital as per the medical condition assessed by doctors.

If bed with the level facilities is not available at the hospital, it would be the sole responsibility of the hospital to transfer the patient to other hospital and till that happens, the hospital would provide available medical facilities.

If the patient does not require further treatment and fall under the category of mild-moderate symptom patient where Home Quarantine is allowed but he/she do not have enough space at their home, he/she shall be transferred to CCC by the Hospital after basic counselling before such transfer, the bed availability etc. should be coordinated with nodal officer of the CCC.

If the patient dies at the Hospital at triage or brought dead, the patient would be shifted to the Mortuary after disinfection by the hospital.

During the stay at Hospital or Hospital triage, if a patient feels that he is not being treated as per the protocol or admission is being denied or delayed without reasonable explanation, or there is any other grievance relating to food, medical care, hygiene and sanitation, he can approach the hospital helpline number. The hospital authorities should dedicate one line manned 24x7 by responsible person. This number should be given at the time of admission and should be suitably displayed.

The SOP said the admitted patients shall be managed as per the medical protocol and Covid tests of the patient shall be done as per the latest orders issued in this regard.

The patient shall be provided timely morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and fruits twice a day. One bottle of potable water shall be provided with lunch and dinner respectively.

For the discharge of patient after treatment, it said the admitted patient shall be discharged from the hospital as per the medical protocol after the patient tested Covid negative as per the latest orders issued in this regard.

