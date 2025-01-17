News
TReDs 2.0: Govt. looks at second window for MSME bill discounting, up to ₹10 lakh of transaction may be allowed
Puja Das , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 17 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST
- TReDs, an online system, helps MSMEs receive faster payments while allowing them to sell unpaid invoices to financiers at a discounted rate, thereby providing quick access to working capital.
New Delhi: The government is looking at a second window for the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDs) to allow transactions of as low as ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, two officials said.
