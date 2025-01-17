Also read | Delhi, neighbouring states to draft plan to tackle dust pollution

“We are also looking at whether we can bring in a credit guarantee scheme on that which says that up to say first 5%, we will not guarantee. The first default will be to bear by the borrower. The borrower will have to pay more than that if there is a default. We will guarantee the financier, saying that you have a default from XYZ, and they will make up for the loss," the other official said.