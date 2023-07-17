A video showing a group of trekkers punished to do situps at Dudhsagar Falls on the Goa-Karnataka border is going viral on social media. According to tweets and several media reports, the trekkers were reportedly punished by the Railway Police Force (RPF) for disembarking the train before the scheduled station and crossing the railways tracks to reach the falls, which is prohibited and punishable under Railways Act. Dudhsagar Falls is a famous tourist destination, and during the monsoon season the cascading waterfall amidst lush greenery creates a picturesque scene.

Watch the viral video:

During the monsoon season, due to its majestic view, visitors from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkot, Pune, and other districts of Maharashtra flock to this scenic location groups. But, these visitors generally walk along the tracks of the South Western Railway line after alighting at Collem station in South Goa to reach Dudhsagar Falls.

However, the Goa Police, forest department, and Railways have issued prohibitory orders regarding walk along the tracks during the monsoon season considering the heavy rainfall and to avoid the risk of accidents. Also, the Goa government last week imposed a ban on visiting waterfalls in the state after two people drowned at Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka.

In response to these concerns, the South Western Railway posted a tweet, urging people not to walk along the tracks. Their tweet highlighted the dangers of walking on or along the tracks, citing sections 147 and 159 of the Railway Act, which deem such actions as criminal offences.

“We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from within your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety, but is also an offence under sections 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains," the South Western Railway tweeted.