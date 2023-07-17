Trekkers to Dudhsagar Falls made to do sit-ups by RPF. Watch

A video showing a group of trekkers punished to do situps at Dudhsagar Falls on the Goa-Karnataka border is going viral on social media. According to tweets and several media reports, the trekkers were reportedly punished by the Railway Police Force (RPF) for disembarking the train before the scheduled station and crossing the railways tracks to reach the falls, which is prohibited and punishable under Railways Act. Dudhsagar Falls is a famous tourist destination, and during the monsoon season the cascading waterfall amidst lush greenery creates a picturesque scene.

