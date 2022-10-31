A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar today, the tremors of which were felt in parts of the northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

According to the center the earthquake hit Myanmar at 4:16 am at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the quake was monitored at 26.50 degrees north latitude and 96.43 degrees east longitude, 139km South of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-10-2022, 06:16:00 IST, Lat: 26.50 & Long: 96.43, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 139km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://seismo.gov.in/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/ZUQyQ3Nsa2sxamlUY2lpbGJvenVUZz09/Reviewed @Indiametdept @ndmaindia," the tweet read.

Several areas of the northeast felt tremors from the quake. No casualties have been reported so far.