Home / News / India /  Tremors felt in Northeast after 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar today, the tremors of which were felt in parts of the northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

According to the center the earthquake hit Myanmar at 4:16 am at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the quake was monitored at 26.50 degrees north latitude and 96.43 degrees east longitude, 139km South of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-10-2022, 06:16:00 IST, Lat: 26.50 & Long: 96.43, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 139km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://seismo.gov.in/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/ZUQyQ3Nsa2sxamlUY2lpbGJvenVUZz09/Reviewed @Indiametdept @ndmaindia," the tweet read.

 

 

Several areas of the northeast felt tremors from the quake. No casualties have been reported so far.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout