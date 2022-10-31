Tremors felt in Northeast after 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:17 AM IST
According to the National Center for Seismology the earthquake hit Myanmar at 4:16 am at a depth of 10 km
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar today, the tremors of which were felt in parts of the northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.