Trespassing, untoward incidents around rail tracks claim 30,000 lives in 3 years

NEW DELHI: Nearly 30,000 people have lost their lives due to trespassing and untoward incidents around railway tracks in the last three years, Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Thursday.

“(Railway) Death statistics are maintained in three forms--consequential accidents, trespassing and untoward incidents...deaths are categorised under untoward incidents and trespassing, (where) around 29,000-30,000 deaths were reported in the last three years. We are trying to reduce this as well," Yadav said at a virtual briefing.

Yadav’s comments come soon after the government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog raised concerns over the national transporter’s claim of zero deaths around railway tracks this fiscal. In a letter to Yadav, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant had said that over 2,000 people lose their lives in the Mumbai suburban network every year and such deaths should also be part of the total deaths records on account of trespassing.

The Railways recorded 16 deaths in 2018-19, 28 in 2017-18 and 195 in the financial year 2016-17 due to rain mishaps that include collision, derailment, fire and other miscellaneous accidents. These figures do not include trespassing and other untoward incidents around the tracks.

In the last few years, the national transporter had taken steps to reduce the number of deaths due to accidents, including elimination of unmanned level crossings over broad gauge network, signal modernization, use of modern machines in maintenance, among others.

A railway ministry spokesperson said Indian Railways has achieved zero passenger fatalities due to accidents last year.

"While the deaths of passengers due to railway accidents has become zero, unfortunate casualties do occur due to trespassing and untoward incidents like falling from trains and that due to negligence or carelessness on the part of passengers/public. These are incidents on which Railways have little or no control. Efforts are on to sensitise the public on avoiding such situations," the spokesperson said.

