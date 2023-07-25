Stand-up comedian Trevor Noah is set to perform his 'Off The Record Tour' in India, his first-ever performance in the country, following sold-out shows in the USA and Europe.
Stand-up comedian Trevor Noah is all set to embark on his much-anticipated ‘Off The Record Tour’ in India. The tour has been extended due to popular demand and will mark his first-ever performance in the country.
Having achieved sold-out shows in the USA and Europe between 2022 and 2023, the 'Off The Record' Tour' is now set to captivate audiences in Asia, with its first stop in India, followed by Dubai. Trevor Noah, an Emmy Award-winning comedian, will showcase his wit and humour, offering a satirical set that guarantees an evening filled with laughter.
Trevor expressed his excitement, in anticipation of the event, saying, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!"
Trevor Noah, widely known for his insightful take on politics and current events worldwide, has earned accolades for his 12 comedy specials, including the recent 'I Wish You Would' on Netflix, where he humorously shares anecdotes about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.
The ‘Off The Record Tour', which began in Atlanta on January 20, 2023, will now traverse various venues across India, Asia and the USA. The India Tour is presented by Black Dog Soda and powered by Kotak White Credit Card.
Trevor Noah shows: Dates and venues
BookMyShow Live, the experiential division of BookMyShow, will present Trevor Noah's shows across seven performances during the India leg of the tour.
The shows will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Delhi-NCR from September 22 to 24, followed by the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27-28. Finally, Trevor will grace the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1, 2023.
How to book tickets online
The presale of tickets exclusively for Kotak credit card holders will begin on August 1, 2023, at 6 PM IST on the BookMyShow platform. Kotak White or Kotak White Reserve credit card holders can avail of a special discount for limited seats. General ticket sales will commence from August 3rd, 2023, at 6 PM IST on BookMyShow.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.