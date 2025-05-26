Tribal woman gangraped in MP's Khandwa: ‘Severely assaulted, bled to death’

A 45-year-old tribal woman died of grievous injuries after being raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday under the limits of the Roshni police outpost in Khalwa tehsil, about 90 km off the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | MBBS student gang raped by 3 in Maharashtra's Sangli

Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that prima facie, it appears that the woman was severely assaulted and she bled to death.

"A post-mortem is being conducted at the Khandwa district hospital under the close watch of forensic experts. The report will reveal further details," he said.

Also Read | Police mull bail cancellation of Hanagal rape accused after viral video

The deceased woman has two children, and she and the accused belonged to the Kurku tribal community, the official said.

According to the police, the woman and the accused attended a wedding on Friday, and the victim's family brought her home from the house of one of the accused men on Saturday morning.