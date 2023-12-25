Tribunal members’ quality affecting decisions: Experts
The Supreme Court's criticism of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has raised concerns about the quality of members and their impact on the resolution of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
New Delhi: After the Supreme Court summoned two members of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in October for contempt, legal experts said the quality of members at the NCLAT and also the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has been a factor in the quality of orders and the slow resolution of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).