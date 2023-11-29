Tribunal set up to adjudicate ban on Meitei extremist groups. Details here
The MHA has constituted a tribunal to determine if Meitei extremist organizations in Manipur should be declared unlawful associations.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to adjudicate whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the Meitei Extremist Organizations of Manipur along with all their factions, wings and front organizations as "unlawful associations".