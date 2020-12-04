Tribute pours in after former J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma dies at 66

Lakshadweep administrator and former interlocutor of the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma passed away at the age of 66 on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders tweeted to pay their tributes to the late official.

Sharma was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Chennai on November 25 and later moved to the MGM hospital in the city on November 27. He is reported to have died of interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Also read | Inside the race to save Mollem

"An outstanding police officer, Shri Sharma's expertise in internal security was particularly noteworthy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

The demise of Shri Dineshwar Sharma, administrator of Lakshadweep is shocking. An outstanding police officer, Shri Sharma’s expertise in internal security was particularly noteworthy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2020

“Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the demise. “Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Shah wrote on Twitter.

A former IPS officer from the Kerala Cadre, Sharma held regular talks with the stakeholders, promoting peace in the Kashmir valley until 2019 when the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the leaders of the Valley who were in detention for months after the move, also paid their tributes.

Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of Dineshwar Sharma ji. He was a thorough gentleman & as an interlocutor tried his best to restore bridges of trust & goodwill between people of J&K & rest of the nation. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 4, 2020

Dineshwar Sharma Sb was a wise & sensible man who understood Kashmir. Unfortunately he was an interlocutor for a government that wasn’t interested in listening but that isn’t a reflection of either his efforts or his abilities. I’m sorry to hear of his untimely demise. May he RIP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 4, 2020

Sharma was the Director Of Intelligence Bureau when he retired in 2017. He joined the Indian Police Service in 1979. His initial posting was as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Kerala's Palghat. He also served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Cannanore, Wayanad and Kasargod districts.

Sharma was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997 followed by the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via