Tricolour unfurled in space; greetings from ISS. Watch

Tricolour unfurled in space; greetings from ISS. Watch1 min read . 15 Aug 2022
- Space Kids India shared a video that showed a tricolour being unfurled 30 km near space with the aide of a special Nano-Satellite Launch Vehicle (NSLV).
As India celebrates its 75 years of independence, the spirit of unity is celebrated in space too with the tricolour unfurled far and wide.
As India celebrates its 75 years of independence, the spirit of unity is celebrated in space too with the tricolour unfurled far and wide.
Space Kids India - an aerospace organization ‘creating young scientists for the country’ shared a video that showed a tricolour being unfurled “30 km near space" with the aide of a special Nano-Satellite Launch Vehicle (NSLV).
Space Kids India - an aerospace organization ‘creating young scientists for the country’ shared a video that showed a tricolour being unfurled “30 km near space" with the aide of a special Nano-Satellite Launch Vehicle (NSLV).
The agency was in news only last week when ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, developed by 750 girl students linked to Space Kids India, made its maiden flight. Sadly the launch was not a successful one.
The agency was in news only last week when ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, developed by 750 girl students linked to Space Kids India, made its maiden flight. Sadly the launch was not a successful one.
ISRO, meanwhile, shared another video last week of greetings from the International Space Station to mark India @ 75. European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti5’s message was also shared. She was heard saying in a clip - “For decades, many international organizations have collaborated with India for many space missions. And that cooperation continues today."
ISRO, meanwhile, shared another video last week of greetings from the International Space Station to mark India @ 75. European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti5’s message was also shared. She was heard saying in a clip - “For decades, many international organizations have collaborated with India for many space missions. And that cooperation continues today."
On the other hand, Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari’s also congratulated such ventures saying, On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from Space Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright.
On the other hand, Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari’s also congratulated such ventures saying, On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from Space Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright.