‘Tried to grow too fast’, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Byju's crisis
Byju's Crisis: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar offered a blunt assessment of Byju's current crisis, attributing it to the company's rapid expansion without adequate corporate governance. "They tried to grow too fast, without the rigour: and discipline a growth company needs, especially when money was easy," he stated, while addressing the Mumbai Tech Week, according to a report by Hindustan Times.