MUMBAI : Trifecta Capital, known for its venture debt investment funds, is making a significant expansion in its business. The firm is launching its first equity fund, Trifecta Leaders Fund-I, which will target late-stage equity investments in Indian startups, said senior executives of Trifecta in an interaction with Mint. For this fund, the firm aims to raise as much as ₹1,500 crore ($200 million), including a greenshoe option of ₹300 crore.

Trifecta pioneered the venture debt fund model in India when it launched its first fund in 2014, at a time when the concept of venture debt was hardly known in the Indian startup ecosystem. The firm has through its two venture debt funds invested more than ₹1,800 crore in over 70 companies, including nine unicorns and 11 that are on their way to becoming one.

The decision to start a venture debt fund arose from a major gap in the market in terms of availability of debt for new-age tech companies, according to managing partner Rahul Khanna. Similarly, in the current environment, while a lot of early and growth stage capital is available, late-stage capital is an area that sees a major gap and is being serviced largely by investors not residing here, he said.

“We know that there are a lot of companies that are in the back end of their journey, which means that they are 12-36 months away from a liquidity event. Generally, that is a series D, E, F type of situation and is a structural gap in the ecosystem. Founders were telling us that they need help with secondary transactions to clean up their cap table, but there is no structured, predictable and easy way to do this. There is enough critical mass of opportunity to merit more late-stage VC activity," Khanna said.

Khanna said he hopes to achieve a first close of around ₹600 crore by June in the maiden equity fund, which will invest in late-stage, category leading technology companies that are likely to go for IPOs in 1-3 years. It will build a portfolio of 8-10 companies, writing cheques of $20-30 million per investment.

The fund will be managed by Lavanya Ashok, former managing director at Goldman Sachs, and Surbhi Garg, who previously managed strategic investments at Reliance Jio.

