‘Trillions’: Nepal counts cost of Gen Z uprising; Sushila Karki says will serve as PM for only six months

Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, said on Sunday that she will stay in office only for six months. Sushila said she and her team "are not here to taste the power."

"My team and I are not here to taste the power. We won't stay for more than 6 months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won’t succeed without your support...," Sushila Karki said.

She also assured that those involved in the incident of vandalism last week will be investigated.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed as the interim prime minister and the first woman to head the Himalayan nation's government on Friday after fiery protests led to the collapse of the KP Oli-led government.

President Ram Chandra Poudel also dissolved parliament and set March 5 as the date for elections based on the recommendation of the new prime minister, the president's office said in a statement late Friday.

Mass 'Gen Z' demonstrations began in Nepal on Monday in the capital Kathmandu over a social media ban. Protesters attacked the government buildings and police opened fire.

Though the ban was rescinded, unrest continued over broader grievances. The protest soon reflected broader discontent, with many young people angry about what they call “nepo kids” of political leaders who enjoy luxurious lifestyles while most youth struggle to find work.

Violence over the past week left at least 72 people dead, police said Sunday. It prompted Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to resign on Tuesday and flee his official residence.

Trillions lost: Cost of Gen Z uprising The collateral damage of the recent anti-government protests is estimated to be around " ₹3 trillion [ ₹18,76,08,00,00,000 INR] — nearly equal to Nepal’s budget for one and a half years or half of the GDP when damages to both government and private sector infrastructure and government documents are taken into account," the Kathmandu Post reported, citing economists.

Moreover, Adhikari said the upcoming March elections—more than two years ahead of schedule—are expected to drain another ₹30 billion from state reserves.

