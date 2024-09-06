Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal refuted claims suggesting that Kolkata Police tried to bribe the trainee doctor's family. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.
Here are the top 10 updates:
TMC released the video, which was reportedly shot last month, which showed the trainee doctor's father declaring that all rumours of a bribe being offered to them were unfounded.
The TMC also accused the media and the BJP of spreading these lies to politicise the issue further.
Targeting the BJP, Shashi Panja alleged that the party's IT cell was behind the circulation of such “fake videos” online. She further asserted that vested interests should not drag the victim's family into political matters as they only wanted justice.
