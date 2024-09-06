’Blatant lie’: TMC rebuts ‘bribery’ charge in Kolkata doctor murder case with parents’ video

The Trinamool Congress denied allegations of Kolkata Police bribing a trainee doctor's family after her tragic death at RG Kar Medical College. TMC's Shashi Panja criticised the BJP for spreading false videos and asserted that the victim's family solely seeks justice. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Sep 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress dismissed claims of police bribery related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress dismissed claims of police bribery related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal refuted claims suggesting that Kolkata Police tried to bribe the trainee doctor's family. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Here are the top 10 updates:

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee clarifies ‘if Bengal burns’ remark, ‘did not threaten doctors’
  • During a press conference, the Trinamool Congress released a video denying claims that Kolkata Police tried to ‘hush up’ the matter and attempted to bribe the family.

Also Read | Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near crime scene at Kolkata hospital: Report

 TMC released the video, which was reportedly shot last month, which showed the trainee doctor's father declaring that all rumours of a bribe being offered to them were unfounded.

  • The recent remarks of the father of the deceased doctor are in stark contrast to the comments he made earlier. He had said that bribery allegations against Kolkata Police are a ‘blatant lie.’ 
  • “We have not said anything about attempts being made to bribe us by police officials. This is a blatant lie. I urge everyone not to spread such rumours and instead ensure that our daughter gets justice,” Hindustan Times quoted the victim's father as saying in the video clip.
  • This video comes in response to the allegations of bribery and negligence levelled by the family members of the deceased doctor against a senior police official and Kolkata Police in general.
  • The victim's aunt said, “When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house, and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money; is this the humanity of police?” reported ANI.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Huge crowd push, abuse Sandip Ghosh at court | Watch
  • On Wednesday, the victim's parents joined the protest demanding justice for their daughter and accused the police of attempting to “hush up the case.” TMC released the video countering claims a day after the father alleged that a senior police official offered them money while handing over their daughter's body.
  • The father of the deceased trainee doctor mentioned that they were not allowed to see their daughter's body before it was taken for post-mortem examination. Adding, he said that the bribe was part of a larger scheme by the Kolkata Police to cover up the case.

The TMC also accused the media and the BJP of spreading these lies to politicise the issue further. 

Targeting the BJP, Shashi Panja alleged that the party's IT cell was behind the circulation of such “fake videos” online. She further asserted that vested interests should not drag the victim's family into political matters as they only wanted justice.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Blatant lie’: TMC rebuts ‘bribery’ charge in Kolkata doctor murder case with parents’ video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    284.10
    10:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.5 (-2.24%)

    Tata Steel

    150.45
    10:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power

    418.20
    10:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -2.25 (-0.54%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.05
    10:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -5.15 (-2.84%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries

    1,289.00
    10:35 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    79.45 (6.57%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,152.00
    10:35 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    58.5 (5.35%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,713.85
    10:35 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    187.1 (5.31%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    7,252.00
    10:34 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    355.1 (5.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue