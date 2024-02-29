Sandeshkhali Case News: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has suspended Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh from the party for a period of six years. TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh has been accused of sexual assault and land-grab in Sandeshkhali . The West Bengal Police arrested the TMC leader on Thursday.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse and land grab in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days that witnessed violent protests led by local women and a fierce political slugfest.

Further, stating that the Calcutta High Court has "no sympathy" for TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, the court asked his lawyer to appear before it on March 4

Here are top highlights to the story

-TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh had been hiding in a house in Bamanpukur in Minakhan police station area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans

-Shajahan Sheikh was traced with the help of his mobile phone's tower location, a police officer said

-After the arrest, Shajahan Sheikh was taken to the Basirhat court, which sent him to 10 days in police custody.

-Shajahan Sheikh was taken in custody within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court stating that the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police can arrest him.

-Police said Sheikh was arrested in two cases lodged at the Nazat police station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.

-Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken over probe of allegations against now arrested Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh

-Celebrations broke out in Sandeshkhali as the news of Sheikh's arrest reached the area, with locals distributing sweets.

-West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who had on Monday night given a 72-hour "deadline" to the state government for Sheikh's arrest, said, "There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I welcome it."

-TMC leaders said the arrest of Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh was possible as the Calcutta High Court cleared the decks, while the opposition BJP, CPI(M) and Congress dubbed it as "scripted".

-The BJP claimed the state police were forced to arrest Shajahan Sheikh because of its agitations. "It was the TMC and the state police which were shielding the culprit. He has been arrested now as a part of a well-scripted story. The state administration was forced to arrest him because of the continuous agitation led by us," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

