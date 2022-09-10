Mahua Moitra's witty 'Kartavya' tweets targets Raj-everything. Check here2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 07:31 PM IST
- The TMC MP launched a series of jibes on the microblogging site, however, her target was ‘Kartavya Path (?)’.
Listen to this article
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has often taken to twitter to criticise the policies and deeds of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led- central government. This time too the TMC MP was quick enough to launch a barrage of jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, her target was ‘Kartavya Path’.