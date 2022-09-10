Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has often taken to twitter to criticise the policies and deeds of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led- central government. This time too the TMC MP was quick enough to launch a barrage of jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, her target was ‘Kartavya Path’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 September launched the revamped Central Vista Avenue that runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate, National War Memorial to National Stadium, in national capital Delhi.

The MP sarcastically pointed out that the ceremonial boulevard, formerly called ‘Kingsway’ or 'Rajpath'' was replaced by the term ‘Kartavya Path’. She hinted at the change and asked ," Will all Raj Bhavan be now called Kartavya Bhavan?"

Will all Raj Bhavans be now known as Kartavya Bhavans? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 9, 2022

The TMC MP's sarcasm attempted to highlight how Kartavya could replace Raj in every governmental monument.

Mahua Moitra is one of the most trenchant critics of the Modi government and the BJP, launching vociferous attacks in parliament, social media or TV debates on a near-daily basis.

She had also earlier posted “I believe they’re renaming Rajpath as कर्तव्य पथ. I hope they will name the new Prime Minister’s residence as किंगकर्तव्यविमूढ़ मठ." In this she took from noted Bengali poet Sukumar Ray.

Ray was known for his nonsense poetry and how he highlighted the arbitrary relationship between the sign, the signifier and the signified. किंगकर्तव्यविमूढ़ means to be in a state of perplexity.

I believe they’re renaming Rajpath as कर्तव्य पथ.

I hope they will name the new Prime Minister’s residence as किंगकर्तव्यविमूढ़ मठ.



Courtesy; Shuddha pic.twitter.com/OBvc1KW6to — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 6, 2022

The tweet has an infographic that quotes Ray's famous novella for children- HaJaBaRaLa, which is A Nonsense Story. In the quote it is mentioned, that a delusional person used to assign names to everything, metaphorically used by Moitra to point at the futility of renaming monuments.

Her tweets did not stop at that. The TMC Mp scored a hat-trick when she also took a jibe at the newly appointed Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. In her tweet targeting Majumdar, Moitra designed a series of puns, replacing the Raj with Kartavya.

Meanwhile new BJP in charge for WB can ride on the Kartavyadhani Express to Sealdah enjoying his Kartavya kachoris followed by a nice sweet Kartavya bhog. Yummy. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 10, 2022

The tweet saw Rajdhani Express become Kartavyadhani Express, Raj Kachoris become Kartavya kachoris and Raj Bhog become Kartavya bhog in the taunts.

The Rajpath (King's Way), which also hosts some of the most important government ministries, was renamed to Kartavya Path (Path of Duty) in an effort to shed India's colonial baggage, PM Modi and the BJP have said.